Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,860 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,016 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, MOR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.19 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $347.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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