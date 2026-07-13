Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. CEO insider purchase filing

Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Article on TSMC market share and competitors

TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. TSMC photonic ramp article

Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Prediction: TSMC Stock Is Going to Soar After July 16

TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Japan’s Rapidus wants to mass-produce 2 nm chips in 2027 are raising competitive concerns, because any credible new rival could pressure TSMC’s long-term pricing power and technology lead. A Potential New Rival Wants to Undercut TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $434.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $426.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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