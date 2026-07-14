Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 5,797 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,951 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

DELL stock opened at $427.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $358.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at $40,465,745.88. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,391,424 shares of company stock worth $1,618,873,745. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price target on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here