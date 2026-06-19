Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $411.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $410.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.17. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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