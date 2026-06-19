Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,765 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $702,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,654,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 165,301 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. WealthPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 359,109 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $66,974,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0%

NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here