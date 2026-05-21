Profund Advisors LLC Buys 42,379 Shares of uniQure N.V. $QURE

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 248.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,463 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of uniQure worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 76.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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uniQure Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of QURE stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. uniQure N.V. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $132,103.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 660,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,561.48. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,127,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,905.14. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,434. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on QURE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on uniQure

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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