Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in onsemi $ON

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,407 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 29,407 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in onsemi were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted its price target on onsemi to $130 and reaffirmed an Outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock.

Mizuho lifted its price target on onsemi to $130 and reaffirmed an Outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Reports say onsemi is gaining share in China’s EV market as its silicon carbide products expand into more vehicle platforms, a potentially important growth driver.

Reports say onsemi is gaining share in China’s EV market as its silicon carbide products expand into more vehicle platforms, a potentially important growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results topped expectations on both EPS and revenue, reinforcing the view that fundamentals remain strong.

Recent quarterly results topped expectations on both EPS and revenue, reinforcing the view that fundamentals remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed onsemi in the context of broader semiconductor weakness tied to U.S.-China trade headlines, but the company-specific catalyst today appears to be the analyst upgrade and EV growth narrative.

onsemi Price Performance

onsemi stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69. onsemi has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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