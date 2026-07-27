Progeny 3 Inc. Acquires Shares of 140,000 Pool Corporation $POOL

Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $28,326,000. Pool accounts for 1.5% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 0.38% of Pool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $794,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,643 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3,831.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,987 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $457,955,000 after buying an additional 1,951,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,772 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $313,794,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 837,658 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $191,614,000 after buying an additional 148,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $97,612,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, Director John E. Stokely acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.06 per share, for a total transaction of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,363.80. This represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Whalen bought 525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,771.84. The trade was a 6.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pool reported second-quarter revenue of about $1.82 billion, up 2% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $5.38 beating estimates. The company also said recurring maintenance demand and building materials growth helped offset softness elsewhere. Article Title

Pool reported second-quarter revenue of about $1.82 billion, up 2% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $5.38 beating estimates. The company also said recurring maintenance demand and building materials growth helped offset softness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: Management confirmed its annual earnings outlook excluding CEO transition costs, suggesting the core business remains stable despite a mixed quarter. Article Title

Management confirmed its annual earnings outlook excluding CEO transition costs, suggesting the core business remains stable despite a mixed quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary has been mixed-to-neutral, with at least one firm maintaining a Hold rating after the earnings release, reinforcing a wait-and-see stance. Article Title

Analyst commentary has been mixed-to-neutral, with at least one firm maintaining a Hold rating after the earnings release, reinforcing a wait-and-see stance. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin declined and operating income fell, with management pointing to higher freight costs, customer mix, muted discretionary demand, and weak new pool construction as headwinds. Article Title

Gross margin declined and operating income fell, with management pointing to higher freight costs, customer mix, muted discretionary demand, and weak new pool construction as headwinds. Negative Sentiment: The company’s FY2026 EPS guidance of $10.66 to $10.96 came in below the market’s expectation, which may be weighing on investor sentiment. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pool from $290.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $235.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $235.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POOL

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $183.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.12. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.68 and a 52-week high of $336.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Pool's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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