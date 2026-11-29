Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,267,764 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $79,374,000. Alliance Resource Partners comprises 4.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 2.54% of Alliance Resource Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,149 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the energy company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Resource Partners has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Alliance Resource Partners's payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a diversified natural resource company whose primary business is producing and marketing coal. Its products include thermal coal used for electricity generation and metallurgical coal used in steelmaking. The partnership operates mining complexes in the Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It sells coal to electric utilities and other customers in the United States and international markets. Formed in 1996, Alliance Resource Partners has expanded beyond coal into oil and gas royalty interests and other mineral interests.

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