Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,041,368 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $28,089,000. PAR Technology makes up about 1.5% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned 4.93% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $1,308,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $6,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at $5,508,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,348,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings cut PAR Technology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR Technology stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PAR Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $40.54.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.79 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation provides technology products and services for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Its offerings include point-of-sale systems, cloud-based software, payment solutions, digital ordering tools, and guest-engagement and loyalty programs designed to help businesses manage operations and customer interactions. The company's portfolio includes Brink POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale platform, and Punchh, a guest engagement and loyalty platform. PAR also provides hardware and technology services, serving restaurant operators in the United States and international markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PAR Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PAR Technology wasn't on the list.

While PAR Technology currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report