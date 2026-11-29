Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in TIC Solutions, Inc (NYSE:TIC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,652,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,233,000. TIC Solutions comprises approximately 7.0% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 7.17% of TIC Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TIC Solutions by 137.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TIC Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TIC Solutions by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TIC Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TIC Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

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TIC Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TIC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. TIC Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. TIC Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that TIC Solutions, Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TIC Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of TIC Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TIC Solutions from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TIC Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TIC Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TIC Solutions currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TIC Solutions

About TIC Solutions

Acuren Corporation provides critical asset integrity services in North America. Its activities include various nondestructive testing (NDT) solutions, such as radiography, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, penetrant testing, and visual inspection. Its NDT activities include inspection and evaluation of industrial equipment through various technology-enabled methods to ensure asset integrity, avoid accidents, and comply with regulatory requirements without destroying the asset or component.

Further Reading

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