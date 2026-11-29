Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,402,900 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $108,122,000. SS&C Technologies makes up about 5.8% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of SS&C Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 39,409 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 465 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised SS&C Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare organizations. Its offerings support investment management, fund administration, accounting, trading, reporting, regulatory compliance, and other operational needs. The company serves a range of clients, including asset managers, hedge funds, banks, insurers, pension funds, and healthcare organizations. Its products include platforms for portfolio and wealth management, alternative investments, insurance administration, and financial operations, alongside services such as fund accounting, transfer agency, and business-process outsourcing.

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