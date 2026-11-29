Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,150 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $54,291,000. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 2.9% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Martin Marietta Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,981 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Montanova Capital LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,994,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 95,221 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $720.00 to $670.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $615.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $579.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $530.00 to $520.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $632.30.

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Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $542.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.62. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $464.92 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.99 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is a U.S.-based supplier of building materials, with operations serving construction and infrastructure markets. The company's core products include crushed stone, sand and gravel, which are used in roads, buildings and other construction projects. Its building materials business also includes cement, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt, as well as paving services. Through its Magnesia Specialties business, Martin Marietta produces magnesium-based products and dolomitic lime for industrial, environmental and agricultural uses.

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