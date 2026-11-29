Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,015,966 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $57,219,000. Mplx accounts for approximately 3.1% of Progeny 3 Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mplx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth $303,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,151,905 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $65,739,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 486,025 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mplx from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Mplx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on MPLX

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.2111 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is a positive change from Mplx's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0765. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Mplx's dividend payout ratio is presently 113.08%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP is a diversified midstream energy company formed by Marathon Petroleum in 2012. It owns and operates infrastructure that supports the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of energy products in the United States. The company's assets include crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing systems, natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines, fractionation facilities, storage terminals and marine transportation assets. Its logistics network also handles the transportation and storage of crude oil, refined products and other hydrocarbon-based products.

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