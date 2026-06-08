Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,171 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 153,778 shares during the period. Progyny accounts for 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.67% of Progyny worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGNY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company's stock worth $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 696,447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company's stock worth $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $10,167,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 457,015 shares of the company's stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 282,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,267 shares of the company's stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 256,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 8,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $211,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,016,106.50. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $137,445.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,856.82. The trade was a 37.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,916 shares of company stock worth $939,875 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.47 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Progyny's quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

Further Reading

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