Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 113,477 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.76.

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Prologis Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:PLD opened at $143.97 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $145.44. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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