Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 88,423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Prologis were worth $41,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Down 0.3%

PLD opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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