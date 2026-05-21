Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,308 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 138,775 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 9.0% of Aew Capital Management L P's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $124,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after buying an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,397,467,000 after buying an additional 135,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,664,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $978,461,000 after buying an additional 2,038,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Prologis by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $829,970,000 after purchasing an additional 946,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,995,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $801,110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $145.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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