Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,471,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 114,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Prologis worth $723,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.81.

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Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $149.96 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $150.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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