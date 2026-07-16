Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 28,820 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $74,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.00.

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Prologis Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PLD opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.67. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $150.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Prologis's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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