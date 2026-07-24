Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,854 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 205,603 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Prologis worth $191,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6,069.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 45.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Prologis by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 157,480 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,104,000 after buying an additional 83,832 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Prologis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 244,928 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis made a final takeover bid for U.K. warehouse landlord SEGRO worth about $18.7 billion, and SEGRO’s board said it would recommend the proposal to shareholders. That improves the odds of a deal and highlights Prologis’s ability to use M&A to expand its logistics real estate footprint. Article Title

Prologis made a final takeover bid for U.K. warehouse landlord SEGRO worth about $18.7 billion, and SEGRO’s board said it would recommend the proposal to shareholders. That improves the odds of a deal and highlights Prologis’s ability to use M&A to expand its logistics real estate footprint. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist lifted its target to $162, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation and long-term outlook. Article Title Article Title

Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist lifted its target to $162, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation and long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says investor interest in logistics and data-center themes is returning, which could support Prologis’s industrial warehouse portfolio and AI-related expansion narrative. Article Title

Recent coverage says investor interest in logistics and data-center themes is returning, which could support Prologis’s industrial warehouse portfolio and AI-related expansion narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock may be trading above fair value after a strong run, which could temper near-term upside even as fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Some commentary says the stock may be trading above fair value after a strong run, which could temper near-term upside even as fundamentals remain solid. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have also pointed to Prologis’s recent earnings strength as a broader boost for industrial REITs, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum rather than changing the story materially. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PLD opened at $145.10 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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