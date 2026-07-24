Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stake Trimmed by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 28,191 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis made a final takeover bid for U.K. warehouse landlord SEGRO worth about $18.7 billion, and SEGRO’s board said it would recommend the proposal to shareholders. That improves the odds of a deal and highlights Prologis’s ability to use M&A to expand its logistics real estate footprint. Article Title

Prologis made a final takeover bid for U.K. warehouse landlord SEGRO worth about $18.7 billion, and SEGRO’s board said it would recommend the proposal to shareholders. That improves the odds of a deal and highlights Prologis’s ability to use M&A to expand its logistics real estate footprint. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist lifted its target to $162, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation and long-term outlook. Article Title Article Title

Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist lifted its target to $162, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s valuation and long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says investor interest in logistics and data-center themes is returning, which could support Prologis’s industrial warehouse portfolio and AI-related expansion narrative. Article Title

Recent coverage says investor interest in logistics and data-center themes is returning, which could support Prologis’s industrial warehouse portfolio and AI-related expansion narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says the stock may be trading above fair value after a strong run, which could temper near-term upside even as fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Some commentary says the stock may be trading above fair value after a strong run, which could temper near-term upside even as fundamentals remain solid. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have also pointed to Prologis’s recent earnings strength as a broader boost for industrial REITs, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum rather than changing the story materially. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Up 0.3%

PLD stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis's payout ratio is 95.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here