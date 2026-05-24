ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 14,470 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,017 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $108.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $126.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deckers beat Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.96 versus $0.81 expected and revenue of $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion forecast, helped by continued strength in HOKA and UGG. Article Title

Deckers beat Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.96 versus $0.81 expected and revenue of $1.12 billion versus $1.09 billion forecast, helped by continued strength in HOKA and UGG. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2027 guidance, with EPS outlook of $7.30 to $7.45 and revenue guidance above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in demand trends. Article Title

The company raised FY2027 guidance, with EPS outlook of $7.30 to $7.45 and revenue guidance above Wall Street expectations, reinforcing confidence in demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with UBS lifting its price target to $161 and reiterating a Buy rating, while Needham reaffirmed Buy and a $138 target. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with UBS lifting its price target to $161 and reiterating a Buy rating, while Needham reaffirmed Buy and a $138 target. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted record sales, strong HOKA momentum, and ongoing UGG demand, but also noted investors are still weighing the durability of the outlook. Article Title

Media coverage highlighted record sales, strong HOKA momentum, and ongoing UGG demand, but also noted investors are still weighing the durability of the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary comparing DECK with Nike and other consumer stocks does not appear to be a direct stock catalyst, but it may keep investor attention on valuation and relative growth prospects. Article Title

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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