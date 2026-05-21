ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,574 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,200. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,500. This represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,654 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,523. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.56.

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Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE TT opened at $450.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.27. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $503.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Trane Technologies's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

See Also

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