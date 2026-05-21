ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,047 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,383 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE SYK opened at $320.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50-day moving average price is $326.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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