ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 84,861 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL - Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,912 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of Shoe Carnival worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 164.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 305.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 66.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,005 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SCVL. Williams Trading set a $22.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoe Carnival presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCVL

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoe Carnival

In related news, CFO W Kerry Jackson acquired 31,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $500,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 215,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,482.77. This trade represents a 16.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company's stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.73 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival's payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

More Shoe Carnival News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shoe Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shoe Carnival posted first-quarter EPS of $0.23, beating the $0.20 consensus, and revenue of $270.7 million also topped estimates. Conference Call / Earnings Report

Shoe Carnival posted first-quarter EPS of $0.23, beating the $0.20 consensus, and revenue of $270.7 million also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted improving sales trends, including a 2.2% decline in Shoe Carnival banner sales, which was better than prior fiscal 2025 trends and suggests some stabilization in the business. Q1 2026 Results

Management highlighted improving sales trends, including a 2.2% decline in Shoe Carnival banner sales, which was better than prior fiscal 2025 trends and suggests some stabilization in the business. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries pointed to the stock’s attractive valuation, with one noting the shares trade at a single-digit earnings multiple ex-cash, which may appeal to value investors if the turnaround continues. Valuation Commentary

Several market commentaries pointed to the stock’s attractive valuation, with one noting the shares trade at a single-digit earnings multiple ex-cash, which may appeal to value investors if the turnaround continues. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the beat, revenue still declined 2.5% year over year and EPS was below last year’s $0.34, underscoring that the recovery is still early.

Despite the beat, revenue still declined 2.5% year over year and EPS was below last year’s $0.34, underscoring that the recovery is still early. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warned the stock could remain volatile because the business is still working through broader retail headwinds and the shares may be vulnerable if momentum fades.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc NASDAQ: SCVL is a U.S.-based specialty retailer offering a broad assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories for the entire family. Through its network of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platform, the company provides casual, athletic and dress shoes for men, women and children, as well as complementary apparel, handbags, socks and other accessories designed to deliver value and variety. Its distinctive in-store carnival host service model aims to create an engaging shopping experience and foster customer loyalty.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival has expanded over four decades to operate more than 350 retail locations across over 30 states.

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