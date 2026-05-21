ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,347 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $171,845,000 after buying an additional 3,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $77,662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,780,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,130 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan increased its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share from $0.29, reinforcing its appeal as a steady income stock for investors seeking yield. The raise supports the view that cash flow remains strong and that management is prioritizing shareholder returns.

Kinder Morgan increased its quarterly dividend to $0.2975 per share from $0.29, reinforcing its appeal as a steady income stock for investors seeking yield. The raise supports the view that cash flow remains strong and that management is prioritizing shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat was strong, with EPS of $0.48 topping estimates of $0.38 and revenue rising 13.8% year over year to $4.83 billion, which suggests its pipeline and terminal business is still performing well.

The company’s latest earnings beat was strong, with EPS of $0.48 topping estimates of $0.38 and revenue rising 13.8% year over year to $4.83 billion, which suggests its pipeline and terminal business is still performing well. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high, and recent fund buying shows some investors continue to add exposure to KMI, which can help support sentiment around the stock.

Institutional ownership remains high, and recent fund buying shows some investors continue to add exposure to KMI, which can help support sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but constructive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a target price near the current trading range. That indicates Wall Street sees limited upside, but not a major deterioration in the story.

Analyst coverage remains mixed but constructive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a target price near the current trading range. That indicates Wall Street sees limited upside, but not a major deterioration in the story. Negative Sentiment: VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which is not a strong negative signal on its own, but insider selling can still weigh on investor sentiment near all-time highs.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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