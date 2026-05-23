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ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 19,095 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Ameren logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • ProShare Advisors LLC increased its Ameren stake by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, buying 19,095 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 66,587 shares worth about $6.65 million.
  • Ameren reported strong quarterly earnings, posting EPS of $1.28 versus the $1.17 consensus, though revenue of $2.18 billion came in slightly below expectations. The company also raised guidance for FY 2026 to 5.250-5.450 EPS.
  • The utility declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, equal to a $3.00 annualized payout and a 2.7% yield. Analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $117.54.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ameren.

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,587 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Ameren were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ameren by 285.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,040.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $111.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $115.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.Ameren's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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