ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,399 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Warner Group LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Warner Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the construction company's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. CICC Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $715.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $717.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.56 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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