ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,119 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $87,193,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2,410.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 719,426 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 690,765 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 288.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 892,482 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 662,539 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,102,999 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $115,826,000 after purchasing an additional 644,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,568. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG

Key EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded EOG Resources to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improving earnings outlook and near-term bullish momentum.

Zacks upgraded EOG Resources to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), signaling improving earnings outlook and near-term bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Zacks Research updates raised EOG’s earnings estimates for 2026, 2027, 2028, and several quarterly periods, reinforcing expectations for stronger profitability.

Multiple Zacks Research updates raised EOG’s earnings estimates for 2026, 2027, 2028, and several quarterly periods, reinforcing expectations for stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $160 from $155, which suggests additional upside even though the firm kept an Equalweight rating.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on EOG to $160 from $155, which suggests additional upside even though the firm kept an Equalweight rating. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlighted the potential for about $8.5 billion in shareholder rewards, which could appeal to investors focused on capital returns.

Seeking Alpha highlighted the potential for about $8.5 billion in shareholder rewards, which could appeal to investors focused on capital returns. Positive Sentiment: EOG was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and income stock lists, adding to the overall bullish tone around the name.

EOG was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy and income stock lists, adding to the overall bullish tone around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein lowered its price target on EOG to $155 from $167 and kept a Market Perform rating, a reminder that not all analysts are uniformly bullish.

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered its price target on EOG to $155 from $167 and kept a Market Perform rating, a reminder that not all analysts are uniformly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: EOG’s latest earnings were already strong, with the company previously reporting results that beat analyst estimates and showed solid year-over-year revenue growth.

EOG’s latest earnings were already strong, with the company previously reporting results that beat analyst estimates and showed solid year-over-year revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: The stock remains below its recent 52-week high, so some investors may be taking profits after the recent run-up despite the favorable analyst news.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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