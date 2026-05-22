ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,392 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $353.44 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.99 and a 12 month high of $422.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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