ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,876 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in American International Group were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company's stock.

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American International Group Stock Up 0.8%

AIG stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Bank of America cut their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American International Group from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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