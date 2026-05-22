ProShare Advisors LLC Has $11.85 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,823 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Power Integrations worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Power Integrations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,792 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 174,754 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter.

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Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is presently 286.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gagan Jain sold 3,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $167,853.82. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,483,681.18. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $499,266.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,397.69. The trade was a 18.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $683,375. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

See Also

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