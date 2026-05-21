ProShare Advisors LLC Has $31.26 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,459 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after selling 67,849 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Thor Industries worth $31,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Thor Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,810 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

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Thor Industries Price Performance

Thor Industries stock opened at $74.83 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $122.83.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thor Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,266,750. The trade was a 1.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

See Also

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