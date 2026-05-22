ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,856 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,379 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $810,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 98.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 82,126 shares of the technology company's stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 242,135 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $443.91 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.19 and a twelve month high of $483.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -262.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's payout ratio is -177.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director Kristina A. Cerniglia sold 2,343 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total value of $863,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,567,456.90. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,258,069. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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