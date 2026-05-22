ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in onsemi $ON

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,641 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 434,081 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in onsemi were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in onsemi by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 877,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $360,828,000 after acquiring an additional 474,725 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in onsemi by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $209,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in onsemi by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary says onsemi looks better positioned than Navitas for AI power infrastructure because its margins are improving and data-center revenue is rising. Navitas vs onsemi: Which Stock Wins the AI Power Infrastructure Race?

Analyst-style commentary says onsemi looks better positioned than Navitas for AI power infrastructure because its margins are improving and data-center revenue is rising. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage says ON is gaining ground in China’s EV market, where its silicon-carbide products are being used in more vehicles and future EV platforms, supporting long-term growth expectations. ON Gains Ground in China EV Market: What Does it Mean for Investors?

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,114 shares of company stock worth $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ON shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

onsemi Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ON opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11. onsemi has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $119.10.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.onsemi's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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