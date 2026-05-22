ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,891 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,455 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,679 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 29,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,553,920. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Omar Meyers bought 175 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,908,242.88. This represents a 1.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,029 shares of company stock valued at $19,641,455. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $173.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $109.75 and a 1 year high of $190.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Phillips 66's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Phillips 66's payout ratio is 50.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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