ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,325 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer advanced its new 25-strain pneumococcal vaccine into pivotal testing after strong Phase 2 infant data showed a much stronger immune response than Prevnar 20, raising the chance of a future growth driver. Reuters article

Pfizer advanced its new 25-strain pneumococcal vaccine into pivotal testing after strong Phase 2 infant data showed a much stronger immune response than Prevnar 20, raising the chance of a future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer also highlighted long-term oncology expansion around Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets, which could help offset pressure from legacy drugs and improve future revenue visibility. Zacks article

Pfizer also highlighted long-term oncology expansion around Padcev, biosimilars, and late-stage pipeline assets, which could help offset pressure from legacy drugs and improve future revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles repeated the same pipeline themes, reinforcing investor attention on vaccine and oncology programs rather than introducing entirely new developments. Business Wire article

Several articles repeated the same pipeline themes, reinforcing investor attention on vaccine and oncology programs rather than introducing entirely new developments. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece compared Pfizer’s dividend and valuation profile with Johnson & Johnson, noting PFE’s low valuation and high yield but also weaker consistency versus JNJ; this may support income-focused investors, but it is not a direct operating catalyst. Seeking Alpha article

One commentary piece compared Pfizer’s dividend and valuation profile with Johnson & Johnson, noting PFE’s low valuation and high yield but also weaker consistency versus JNJ; this may support income-focused investors, but it is not a direct operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The J&J comparison underscores ongoing concerns about Pfizer’s relative growth consistency, suggesting the stock may still trade at a discount until management proves the pipeline can deliver more durable earnings growth. Seeking Alpha article

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5%

PFE opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.61.

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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