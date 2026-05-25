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ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 14,465 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ProShare Advisors LLC increased its IonQ stake by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 14,465 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 62,184 shares valued at about $2.79 million.
  • IonQ’s latest quarterly results showed strong revenue growth of 754.7% year over year to $64.67 million, but the company still posted a wider-than-expected loss of $0.34 per share versus the $0.26 consensus estimate.
  • Wall Street remains generally constructive on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $68.63, while recent news about U.S. government investment in quantum computing has added to optimism around the sector.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IonQ.

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,184 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 286.1% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,937,031 shares of the company's stock worth $119,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,299,559 shares of the company's stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,878 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth about $61,488,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 262.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the company's stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 930,490 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ opened at $63.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.93 and a beta of 3.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

IonQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,799,326.42. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,354 shares of company stock worth $504,428. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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