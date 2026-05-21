ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 15,733 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,354 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of SEI Investments worth $33,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 353.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,804.81. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mccabe sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,377,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,039,448.88. This represents a 21.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,499. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $90.77 on Thursday. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. SEI Investments's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEIC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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