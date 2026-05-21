ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 15,819 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX beat Q1 estimates with earnings of $1.19 per share versus about $1.01 expected, while revenue came in at $14.32 billion, above forecasts. Article Title

TJX beat Q1 estimates with earnings of $1.19 per share versus about $1.01 expected, while revenue came in at $14.32 billion, above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales rose 6% and pretax margin improved to 12.0%, showing that traffic and profitability remain strong across banners like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Article Title

Comparable sales rose 6% and pretax margin improved to 12.0%, showing that traffic and profitability remain strong across banners like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year FY27 guidance, including EPS to $5.08-$5.15 and comp sales growth to 3%-4%, signaling confidence that momentum will continue. Article Title

The company raised full-year FY27 guidance, including EPS to $5.08-$5.15 and comp sales growth to 3%-4%, signaling confidence that momentum will continue. Positive Sentiment: TJX also increased its share buyback authorization to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which is supportive for earnings per share and investor returns. Article Title

TJX also increased its share buyback authorization to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which is supportive for earnings per share and investor returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s Q2 EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.17 is roughly in line with consensus, so the market is mostly reacting to the stronger full-year outlook rather than a big near-term beat. Article Title

Management’s Q2 EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.17 is roughly in line with consensus, so the market is mostly reacting to the stronger full-year outlook rather than a big near-term beat. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary was mixed on upside from here, with some noting the stock already reflects much of the beat-and-raise optimism. Article Title

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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