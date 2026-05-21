ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 17,351 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,765 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $19,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company's stock worth $10,831,756,000 after buying an additional 1,334,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,617,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 25.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 48.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,157,337 shares of the company's stock worth $881,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,592,764 shares of the company's stock worth $662,552,000 after acquiring an additional 440,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.2%

HOOD stock opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $420,528.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,978.96. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,343 shares of company stock worth $35,864,569. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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