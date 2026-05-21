ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 19,018 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 499 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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