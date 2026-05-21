ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 66,710 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,871 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 66,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $23,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ARM from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ARM from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

Insider Transactions at ARM

In related news, insider William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,487,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,094.70. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $11,001,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,824,696.25. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,508,607.

Trending Headlines about ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an outperform rating and a $300 price target , highlighting upside tied to Arm’s AI infrastructure and CPU growth potential.

Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an rating and a , highlighting upside tied to Arm’s AI infrastructure and CPU growth potential. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also turned more constructive, raising its price target to $265 from $165 and reiterating a Buy , citing a stronger AGI CPU growth narrative.

TD Cowen also turned more constructive, raising its price target to from $165 and reiterating a , citing a stronger AGI CPU growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage pointed to renewed enthusiasm for Arm as a key beneficiary of AI-driven semiconductor demand, helping extend the stock’s strong upward trend.

Media coverage pointed to renewed enthusiasm for Arm as a key beneficiary of AI-driven semiconductor demand, helping extend the stock’s strong upward trend. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, but they were described as pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity compensation tax withholding, which makes them less meaningful as a business signal.

Several insider sales were disclosed, but they were described as pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity compensation tax withholding, which makes them less meaningful as a business signal. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance reported that ARM fell on news of a possible U.S. antitrust probe, raising concerns about future scrutiny of Arm’s licensing model and creating some regulatory overhang. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $256.73 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $259.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a PE ratio of 305.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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