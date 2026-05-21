ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,497 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $28,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 543.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,789 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,654,666 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,319,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,020 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,089 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $414,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,519,013 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $697,680,000 after purchasing an additional 891,210 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $171.19 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.93 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.41 and a 200-day moving average of $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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