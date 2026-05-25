ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 477,398 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,079 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 477,398 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 898 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Trade Desk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Trade Desk is expanding its retail media strategy through its Audience Unlimited product, which uses proprietary retail data to improve targeting and measurement; early tests reportedly lowered CPMs and boosted conversions, supporting the company’s long-term competitive position. Trade Desk Retail Media Shift And Audience Unlimited Add New Angle

The Trade Desk is expanding its retail media strategy through its Audience Unlimited product, which uses proprietary retail data to improve targeting and measurement; early tests reportedly lowered CPMs and boosted conversions, supporting the company’s long-term competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Another report argues The Trade Desk may be undervalued after recent weakness, suggesting the selloff could create a buying opportunity for investors who remain confident in its longer-term growth story. The Trade Desk: The Best Time To Buy Is When Others Continue To Ignore

Another report argues The Trade Desk may be undervalued after recent weakness, suggesting the selloff could create a buying opportunity for investors who remain confident in its longer-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains moderately optimistic about The Trade Desk’s long-term growth prospects despite its weak stock performance over the past year. The Trade Desk Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Trade Desk's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. HSBC lowered Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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