ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,807 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 101,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.57.

View Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here