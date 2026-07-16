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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ $SQQQ Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 267.3% in the first quarter, buying 588,799 additional shares to hold 809,094 shares worth about $65.1 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also recently increased or initiated positions in SQQQ, including Parallel Advisors, Osaic Holdings, and Sunbelt Securities, indicating broader trading interest in the fund.
  • ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ is a leveraged inverse ETF designed to deliver three times the opposite of the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100, and the shares recently traded at $38.94, near the lower end of its 52-week range.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ - Free Report) by 267.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,094 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 588,799 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.43% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $65,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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