Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,997 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 786,726 shares of company stock valued at $62,547,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KO opened at $81.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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