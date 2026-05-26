Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,246 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company's stock worth $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,304 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,939,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 861,152.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,280,425 shares of the company's stock worth $133,592,000 after buying an additional 4,279,928 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 153,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $5,457,268.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,472.24. This represents a 47.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,792.40. The trade was a 64.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,280,269 shares of company stock valued at $42,755,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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